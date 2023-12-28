Indian worker in Sibu reported missing found drowned

SIBU (Dec 28): The body of a 22-year-old Indian national believed to have fallen into Rajang River has been found.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili when contacted today said the man’s body was found floating near the jetty not far from the petrol station at Jalan Lanang around 10.15am on Dec 27.

“The body found was identified and confirmed as the missing man,” he said.

On Dec 26, police received a report from a local businessman that his employee had been missing and was believed to have fallen into the river.

He said the man was working on a ship moored at the jetty at Jalan Lanang before he went missing.

A search-and-rescue operation involving Sibu Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), Civil Defense Force (APM) and the police was conducted within the area where the man reportedly fell into the river.