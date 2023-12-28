Keep toilets clean and dry at all times, Sibu coffee shops told

SIBU (Dec 28): Coffee shop owners and business operators here must ensure the toilets at their premises are kept clean and dry at all times, said Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting.

Speaking to reporters after chairing a full council meeting yesterday, he said the cleanliness of a coffee shop toilet could determine whether customers would want to patronise the shop or not.

“Keeping a dry toilet should be a daily habit. The business at a coffee shop can be determined whether the toilet is clean and dry or not.

“So I’m not asking for anything else. I only need the toilets to be clean and dry,” he said.

Adding on, he said shop owners the locks on the toilet doors, particularly the female toilets, are in working order.

Ting also stressed the importance of proper ventilation in the toilet, as well as ensuring all facilities are in good working condition.

“When I became the chairman (of SMC), in my speech, I only asked that toilets be kept clean and dry.

“I hope the shop owners in Sibu will take this approach instead of having SMC come down hard on you by issuing a compound,” he said.

He added that with more visitors expected in Sibu next year, the general cleanliness of coffee shops and their toilets must be prioritised.

“I was a hotelier for more than 30 years, so I am qualified to speak on this. For more than 30 years, Tanahmas Hotel’s toilets have never been dirty. I have the track record,” he said.