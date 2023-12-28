Kota Sentosa rep presents Unifor grant to mission school

KUCHING (Dec 28): Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap has presented a Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) grant of RM134,920 to SJK Sam Hap Hin, located along Jalan Liu Shan Bang, recently.

In a statement, Yap said the grant was to significantly enhance the learning environment at the school by funding the purchase of new tables and chairs, as well as the installation of Unifi fibre optics and repairs to the school’s walkway.

“The partnership between mission schools and the Sarawak government through Unifor reflects Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) shared vision to empower the next generation with the resources they need for a brighter future,” said Yap.

The assemblyman also remarked that SJK Sam Hap Hin is a Catholic mission school that has shown a consistent commitment to providing a nurturing and productive educational experience for students in the surrounding Mile 7 area.

Nonetheless, Yap said he will continue to prioritise the welfare and education prospects of young learners in Kota Sentosa.