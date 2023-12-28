Man in Klang jailed 10 years for committing unnatural sex on underaged niece

KLANG (Dec 28): A restaurant assistant was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment and three strokes of the cane by the Sessions Court here today after being found guilty of committing unnatural sex on his seven-year-old niece three years ago.

Judge Syafeera Mohd Said ordered the 20-year-old man to serve the jail sentence from today, and to undergo counselling throughout his imprisonment, as well as to be placed on a two-year probation supervision after completing his time.

He was charged with committing carnal intercourse against the order of nature without consent on the victim at a house in Banting near here at 11.30pm on March 27, 2020.

The charge, under Section 377C of the Penal Code, provides for a maximum 20-year jail term and whipping upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nur Ayuni Jamri appeared for the prosecution while the man was represented by counsel Muhammad Syawal Mohd Razak.

In the same court, a stall assistant pleaded not guilty to committing physical sexual assault on a 17-year-old female friend at an apartment unit in Bandar Saujana Putra, Kuala Langat at 1pm on Oct 29.

He was charged under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 which is punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment, and also whipping, upon conviction.

Syafeera allowed the accused bail of RM8,000 in one surety and required him to report to the nearest police station once a month and to avoid harassing the victim.

She set Feb 2 for mention of the case. – Bernama