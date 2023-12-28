Miri Hospital seeks next-of-kin of deceased patient

MIRI (Dec 28): Miri Hospital is seeking the family or next-of-kin of a deceased elderly patient to make the necessary final arrangements.

The hospital in a statement said Tay Joo Leng, 79, passed away on Dec 26 at 1.07pm.

“The late Tay came to Miri Hospital alone for treatment and was admitted to the Male Ward on Dec 13. No one came to visit him up until his passing,” said the hospital.

It added that attempts to locate Tay’s family have been unsuccessful, and that a phone number provided by the deceased was unreachable.

Tay’s last known address as stated on his identity card is Lot 509 Pujut 3B, Miri.

Family members or relatives are asked to contact Miri Hospital’s Forensic Medicine Department on 085-460600 during office hours (Mondays to Fridays) as soon as possible.