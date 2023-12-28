Nadma: Over 28,000 flood evacuees at 137 relief centres in five states

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 28): The number of flood evacuees being housed at 137 relief centres in five states rose to 28,032 this morning from 25,763 last night.

The latest report issued by the National Disaster Management Agency’s (Nadma) National Disaster Command Centre stated that Kelantan still had the highest number of evacuees at 21,377 at 68 relief centres in five districts, up from 19,423 at 8pm yesterday.

According to the report, 37 relief centres were opened in Pasir Mas housing 18,289 people, 19 centres in Kuala Krai (1,136 people), five centres each in Tanah Merah (327 people) and Tumpat (1,507 people) as well as 118 people at two centres in Gua Musang, as at 6am.

In Terengganu, the number of evacuees rose to 6,289 at 59 relief centres this morning compared to 5,983 at 60 centres last night in Dungun, Hulu Terengganu, Kemaman, Kuala Terengganu, Marang and Setiu.

The number of evacuees in Pahang rose to 214 this morning from 206 last night, all of them staying at five relief centres in Jerantut, Kuantan, Lipis and Cameron Highlands.

The report said a relief centre in Cameron Highlands was opened to accommodate 87 people who were evacuated from their homes due to a landslide.

In Sabah, 31 evacuees were being housed at two relief centres in Pitas as at 6am, a slight increase from 30 people at 8pm yesterday.

In Johor, the number of evacuees remained unchanged at 121 at three relief centres in Mersing and Segamat districts.

Meanwhile, the levels of four rivers in Kelantan namely Sungai Kelantan in Pasir Mas, Sungai Golok in Tumpat, Sungai Golok in Pasir Mas and Sungai Kelantan in Kota Bharu were at the danger point.

In Terengganu, the levels of three rivers, namely Sungai Kemaman, Sungai Dungun and Sungai Terengganu, were also at the danger point. — Bernama