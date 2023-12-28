Nga Kor Ming: Not the right time to restore local govt election

SERI KEMBANGAN (Dec 28): Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming today said that restoring local government elections is not his main priority for now as the right time will come for that.

“Regarding this, my answer is always consistent. The ministry’s priority at this time is to focus on the seven areas that I announced on the first day I was given the trust and responsibility as a minister.

“Our country is just recovering from political turmoil. Now is the time to calm the political temperature, and focus on works that can bring benefits to the people,” he said during a press conference after a work visit to Bazar Rakyat, here.

“Everything will happen in the right way at the right time. Matters such as local government elections which have been postponed since 1963, are not KPKT’s priority at this point,” he added.

Nga said he is always communicating with the newly appointed Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territory) Dr Zaliha Mustafa to discuss the topic.

“Our answer is consistent. We will focus on what needs to be done now and give priority to the well-being of the people.

“It’s only been a year. We are just showing you the beginning of our success.

“Give me 10 years, after I complete 50,000 public infrastructure projects, maybe, that’s the right time,” he said.

The local government election was last held in 1963 before facing suspension the following year, which was supposed to be temporary.

However, in 1976, it became mandatory as the Dewan Rakyat passed the Local Government Act, which abolished local government elections and only provided for the appointment of councillors.

The topic became a hot discussion after Federal Territories DAP had recently once again called for the reinstatement of local government elections in the nation’s capital after the Federal Territories ministry was revived after a Cabinet reshuffling.

Islamist party PAS has in recent days vocally opposed the return of local council elections in Malaysia, claiming that it would lead to a loss in political power among Malay Muslims.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the Malay community’s position in the country is secure, and the group should instead be encouraged to reach greater heights rather than being held back with a siege mentality. — Malay Mail