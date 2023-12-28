Nik Nazmi sends letter of demand to Bersatu activist Chegubard over graft allegations involving flood mitigation fund

PUTRAJAYA (Dec 28): Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad has sent a letter of demand to Badrul Hisham Shaharin, popularly known as Chegubard, over allegations of corruption in the Flood Mitigation Plan (RTB) projects.

Nik Nazmi said his lawyers sent the Letter of Demand yesterday seeking an apology and immediate withdrawal of the allegations.

“The seriousness of these false accusations requires firm legal action to protect my reputation as well as the good name of the ministry and the federal government.

“We are committed to upholding the truth and correcting misperceptions,” he said in a statement here today.

He also welcomed any investigation by the police over the allegations.

On Dec 21, Chegubard claimed that the ministry’s project is now worth RM16.6 billion and that several completely unknown companies and individuals received kickbacks as proxies. — Bernama