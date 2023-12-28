Over 100 attend SEB’s community engagement project in Ng Semuntie

KAPIT (Dec 26): Over 100 attended Sarawak Energy Berhad’s (SEB) community engagement programme at Rumah Rantai, Nanga Semuntie recently.

During the event, SEB Baleh Dam Community Well-being and Development senior manager Douglas Pungga Lawang presented Christmas contributions of RM5,000 each to 54 longhouses.

The longhouses were 10 directly affected by Baleh Dam and 44 indirectly affected by the dam’s construction.

Douglas said SEB has also contributed RM200,000 under the Baleh Education Fund to help Baleh students to further their tertiary studies.

He told headmen present to inform household heads whose children have been accepted into tertiary institutes to apply for the aid through the Bukit Mabong District Office.

He added SEB is collaborating with recognised tertiary institutions on scholarships for engineering (electrical, mechanical, civil), accounting, and other subjects, with details available from its website.

The Baleh hydroelectric project commenced construction in 2017 and is scheduled to be completed by 2026.

The RM11 billion dam is expected to generate 1,350MW when fully operational.