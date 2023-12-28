Petronas must build iconic landmark in Sarawak, suggests Kapit walikota

KAPIT (Dec 28): Malaysia’s global energy group Petroleum Nasional Berhad (Petronas) has been called on to build an iconic landmark in Sarawak.

In making the call, Kapit District Council walikota Lating Minggang said Sarawak has been a major contributor to the country’s oil and gas (O&G) industry since Petronas’ founding in 1974.

“The big question that often lingers in most Sarawakians minds are: what are the iconic legacy and hallmark that have been contributed and shown by Petronas to date?” he said.

“In West Malaysia, Petronas has got the Petronas Twin Towers as a signature brand to its corporate name. It would be nice if Petronas would also to leave a legacy in Sarawak by adding a new iconic landmark to its corporate name.”

Lating, who was formerly with Petronas as marketing manager in the Philippines, said much of the revenue generated from Sarawak’s O&G resources has been utilised for infrastructure development in Peninsular Malaysia.

“In the 70s, the difference in the infrastructure development between Sarawak and Malaya was not that much different, however, today the difference between both is miles apart.

“Therefore, since the state has done so much through its O&G contributions, thus this upcoming new iconic landmark by Petronas would be considered to be a part of a value maximisation to Sarawak for being the NOC’s (national oil company’s) long-term valued business partner,” he added.