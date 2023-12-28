Pol-sec: No truth Lawas will be without diesel until Sunday

MIRI (Dec 28): There is no truth that Lawas district will be without diesel supply until this Sunday, said a political secretary to the Premier, Awangku Jinal Abedin Pengiran Jawa.

He said he had been informed that the Shell and Petronas stations in Lawas town are receiving daily supplies of diesel from Sabah despite the current shortage of the fuel in the two states.

“As of today, the Petronas station is receiving 20,000 litres of diesel per day, while the daily diesel supply for the Shell station is between 12,000 and 15,000 litres per day.

“Therefore, rumours being spread on social media that Lawas will be without diesel until this Sunday is untrue and should stop,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted today.

Awangku Jinal, who is Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu Bukit Sari deputy chairman, called on netizens not to believe unverified claims made on social media and instead to check with the relevant authorities.

On Wednesday, Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said Petronas Dagangan Berhad is mobilising additional diesel supplies to Sarawak within the next two days to address supply disruptions at Petronas stations in the state.

On Dec 24, Democratic Action Party Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen called for government intervention to address the current shortage of diesel in Sarawak.

He said there had been a shortage of diesel in Sarawak for about two weeks, and that one of the factors was the designated quota of the subsidised fuel for each state.