Python takes refuge at Masjid At-Taqwa in Miri

MIRI (Dec 28): A man intending get some items from a storeroom at Masjid At-Taqwa here early this morning found himself face to face with a python, which was coiled around the grille.

Worried about the safety of those wishing to perform the Fajr prayer, the 33-year-old man called emergency services for help.

In a statement, the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) said it received an emergency call about the snake at 4.56am.

“A team of three APM personnel led by Pvt (PA) Syadi Hadi rushed to the scene of the incident as soon as they received the emergency call.

“On arrival at the location, the APM team immediately met with the complainant and asked about the whereabouts of the snake and was duly led by the later to the iron grille,” said the statement.

APM said the personnel found a python, estimated to be about two metres long, at the scene.

Using special equipment, they caught the snake and later released it back into jungle area away from the general population.

The operation was completed at 5.19am.