Saberkas Pelawan’s Christmas celebration a fun-filled affair for all

SIBU (Dec 28): Swan Square was filled with joy during a recent Christmas celebration organised by Saberkas Pelawan.

Saberkas Pelawan in a statement said among the many activities during the event were distribution of balloons, snack packs, and ice cream by Santa Claus.

“More than 120 children participated in a colouring contest, while fun games and lucky draws added an extra dash of excitement to the event,” it said.

An energetic aerobic exercise session by Super Jane Studio also attracted a lively crowd, keeping spirits high throughout the day.

The event was graced by Andrew Lau, who is the private secretary to Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Michael Tiang.

In a brief speech delivered by Lau, Tiang who is Pelawan assemblyman said the event beautifully showcased the unity among the diverse groups in Sarawak, emphasising the strength of harmony amidst differences.