Sarawak Energy to work with community college to empower longhouse folks

KUCHING (Dec 28): Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) is collaborating with Mas Gading Community College’s lifelong learning unit to uplift the living standards of residents living in longhouses located around the agency’s energy generation infrastructure.

In a statement, SEB said the initiative was undertaken under their corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme, and the initiative that took place at Rumah Nyaun Sungai Duan at Balingian recently was focused on ‘Women Empowerment Entrepreneurship’.

SEB has also organised various high-impact skills training programmes for the benefit of the people living in the interior who were affected by the development of energy generation projects.

“The state-owned utility company will always work with other government agencies or non-governmental organisations, such as Mas Gading Community College’s lifelong learning unit, to generate income for the local residents.”

At the same time, it said many more courses will be organised through cooperation with Mas Gading Community College at Kapit division; areas around Sungai Asap in Bintulu and in Balingian.