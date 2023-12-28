STM Lottery to spread joy with angpow donation campaign

KUCHING (Dec 28): STM Lottery Sdn Bhd (formerly known as Sports Toto Malaysia) will hold its 37th Sports Toto Chinese New Year angpow donation campaign from Jan 10-18, 2024.

The campaign, which is open to those in need aged 60 and above nationwide, will include Kuching, Serian, Sibu, Miri, Bintulu, Sri Aman, and Sarikei.

Senior citizens in Sarawak who wish to participate can register during that period.

Distribution will take place on Jan 19-23 on a first come, first served basis.

Every qualified senior citizen will receive a mini hamper and angpow, which must be collected in person.

Those from Sarikei can collect donations at Sports Toto Sarikei on Jan 19, while Jan 20 is for Kuching and Sibu.

In Kuching, donations will be distributed by Che Hia Khor Moral Uplifting Society, while those in Sibu can collect donations from Sibu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Those in Serian and Sri Aman can collect donations at Sports Toto outlets in their towns on Jan 21.

Donations will be distributed in Bintulu on Jan 22 by the Bintulu Hokkien Association and in Miri on Jan 23 by Che Sing Khor Moral Uplifting Society.

For more information and registration details, visit the nearest Toto outlet and sportstoto.com.my, or contact Sports Toto’s customer careline on 03-21489779.

This charitable campaign, which was initiated in 1988, has seen STM Lottery contribute more than RM24.3 million, benefiting over 437,000 needy senior citizens across the country.

The campaign is an integral part of the Helping Hands programme, a CSR and sustainability initiative by STM Lottery.