Temerloh cops detain four suspects in ‘Superman’ motorcycle stunt viral video

KUANTAN (Dec 28): Three higher learning institution students and a school boy suspected of riding their motorcycles dangerously on the Ahmad Shah Bridge of the East Coast Expressway (LPT1) were detained yesterday.

Temerloh district police chief ACP Mazlan Hassan said police tracked down the motorcycles and detained the suspects, aged between 15 and 22, at their homes in Temerloh and Maran.

“The suspects who rode Yamaha YI5ZR motorcycles also sustained various injuries, including to their hands and legs,” he said in a statement last night.

He said the all-male suspects were brought to the Temerloh Traffic Police Station to assist in the investigation under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for riding recklessly and dangerously.

Mazlan said police were still tracking down another suspect believed to be involved in the case, urging the public with information regarding the incident to contact the police at 09-2716222.

Earlier, a 28-second video clip showing a group of motorcyclists performing a ‘Superman’ stunt that caused an accident on LPT1 went viral on social media.

The incident was found to have occurred on Sunday and was recorded by one of the motorcyclists. — Bernama