With croc population in S’wak almost doubling in past 10 years, SFC urges extra caution along rivers

TELAGA AIR (Dec 28): Individuals residing in the proximity of rivers or engaging in water-related activities in Sarawak must exercise extra caution to avoid the risk of encountering crocodiles whose population has nearly doubled over the past 10 years.

Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) wildlife officer Dr Mohd Izwan Zulaini Abdul Gani said the population of crocodiles in the state is estimated to be around 24,700 based on a survey carried out between 2021 and 2023.

“This is an increase based on a survey that was conducted between 2012 and 2014 where SFC recorded their population to be around 13,500,” he told a press conference at SFC’s site office here today.

He pointed out that some 60 per cent of crocodile attack cases involved victims who were either swimming or fishing at a river, especially during weekends or school holidays.

“Based on our statistical analysis, crocodile attacks on individuals under the age of 20 consistently result in fatal outcomes,” he added.

Mohd Izwan also suggested that crocodiles may be more inclined to target smaller-sized individuals as they are perceived as easier prey.

So far this year, SFC has recorded six fatal cases and two crocodile-related injuries in Sarawak, with the latest case involving a 15-year-old boy in Bandar Baru Samariang on Dec 23.

Six fatal crocodile attacks were also recorded in 2022.

“On this, parents or guardians should keep a close eye on their children who are bathing in rivers or playing along the riverbanks to avoid any unfortunate incidents,” he said.

Mohd Izwan also pointed out that the crocodile population in Sarawak has been high since the James Brooke era, prompting the practice of bounty hunting to manage their numbers.

“After World War II, the export of crocodile skin was lucrative which led to the rapid decline of crocodiles in Sarawak in the 1980s. Due to this drastic decline, the Sarawak government listed crocodiles as a protected species,” he said.

Since then, he noted that the crocodile population has experienced exponential growth, leading to SFC being assigned the responsibility of issuing licences to local hunters to regulate and control the crocodile population in specific locations.

“This licence is open to anyone who meets the criteria. However, we are seeing a decline in applications of these licences,” he said.

Mohd Izwan said whenever there is a crocodile sighting or attack near a village, one of the factors that stand out is the habit of the villagers who discard their rubbish into the river.

Surveys conducted also showed that most crocodiles would prey near jetties or river mouths, waiting for the rubbish thrown by the villagers for an easy meal, he added.

“Some villagers would also let their livestock roam along the riverbanks, which could also encourage crocodiles to be in the area for an easy prey.”

Even more shocking, he said, was that SFC had come across reports of villagers feeding the crocodiles in the rivers.

“Such practice needs to stop immediately because crocodiles can easily remember their food source. What would happen to a child if he or she jumps into the river and the crocodile thinks that it is food?”

As a measure to warn the public of any lurking danger, Mohd Izwan said SFC has fixed at total of 213 signboards in strategic areas throughout the state to warn of crocodile-infested waters or rivers.

“In Kuching alone, there are 98 signboards to warn residents or visitors of a river which is infested with crocodiles.

“The latest signboard was put up at Kampung Sungai Midin yesterday (Dec 27) after we received sightings of crocodiles in the area,” he said.

He stressed that the signboards function as a clear warning of an increased risk of a crocodile attack, and that individuals are strongly advised to steer clear of the area.

Touching on the ongoing operation to cull the crocodile responsible for the Bandar Baru Samariang attack, he said SFC has placed several traps along the river there.

“We have spotted a few crocodiles measuring about three metres long in the area. Residents are advised to stay away from the area as our ongoing operation there involves the use of firearms,” he added.

The operation in Bandar Baru Semariang which started on Dec 26 is expected to end on Jan 4.