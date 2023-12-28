With rainy season, SFC warns residents of likely rise in crocodile population

KUCHING (Dec 28): Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) has issued a public advisory alerting residents of an anticipated increase in the population of crocodiles and a surge in their activities during the rainy season until March.

SFC said the surge is closely linked with the crocodile breeding season, posing potential risks to communities in Sarawak.

“We are urging residents to be vigilant and take precautionary measures to ensure their safety and that of their livestock.

“This heightened activity is expected to bring crocodiles into closer proximity to residential areas, necessitating increased awareness among the public,” SFC said in a statement posted on Facebook.

The advisory includes key recommendations for residents, emphasising the importance of securing livestock away from water sources as crocodiles are known to be attracted to areas near water, particularly during their breeding season.

Additionally, SFC is encouraging the prompt reporting of any crocodile sightings to local authorities, facilitating a coordinated response to manage potential risks effectively while responsible waste disposal is also a critical factor in mitigating the risk of crocodile encounters.

“The improper disposal of trash and debris in rivers can attract these reptiles closer to housing areas, increasing the potential threat to communities,” said SFC.

The corporation also said the correlation between continuous rainfall and higher water levels has been identified as a contributing factor to the increased movement of crocodiles onto land too.

As such, SFC advised residents to exercise caution, especially those living near water sources.

“Animals and livestock near water sources are particularly susceptible to attracting crocodiles, especially during the breeding season,” said SFC.

It said by staying informed and adhering to the recommended safety guidelines, residents can actively contribute to minimising potential risks associated with the increased crocodile population during the rainy season.

SFC is the custodian of national parks and wildlife in Sarawak.

For more information on SFC’s activities, follow its WhatsApp channel or visit www.sarawakforestry.com.