Abd Wahab retires, Nor Hisham is new Bomba DG effective Jan 1

PUTRAJAYA (Dec 29): Deputy Director-General (Operations) of the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Datuk Nor Hisham Mohamad will assume the post as director-general effective Jan 1, 2024, following the retirement of Datuk Seri Abdul Wahab Mat Yasin.

Abdul Wahab, who has served in the department for 38 years, will be retiring from public service on Dec 31.

During an appreciation ceremony here today, Abdul Wahab, who has helmed JBPM since Feb 15, 2023, inspected a guard of honour of two officers and 99 personnel of various ranks, accompanied by the JBPM marching band.

He was also given a ride aboard a ceremonial vehicle pulled by several senior JBPM officials.

Earlier this morning, Abdul Wahab did a final biometric scan to mark his last day in service.

Abdul Wahab started his service in JBPM on Jan 14, 1985, as an Assistant Fire Chief and held various positions, including state deputy director in Kedah, Kelantan, Selangor, and Pahang.

Speaking to reporters, he expressed his appreciation to the Minister of Housing and Local Government Nga Kor Ming, for his support throughout his tenure at JBPM.

He also advised JBPM personnel to fully cooperate with the new director-general, expected to be appointed early next year.

“I would like to advise all JBPM members to continue serving with excellence, always prioritise the interests of the community, and practise an attitude of integrity, sincerity, and professionalism while carrying out your duties,” he said.

Abdul Wahab said that regular improvement of knowledge and skills in firefighting and rescue is also a must to allow the department to keep enhancing its performance. – Bernama