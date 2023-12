SIBU (Dec 29): A plant nursery in Taman Indah was partially damaged by a fire that broke out around 1pm today.

Firefighters from Sungai Merah fire station and an Emergency Medical Rescue Service (EMRS) unit were sent to the scene.

It is understood that no one was in the nursery when the fire broke out.

Upon learning of the mishap, the owner rushed back to the shop and managed to salvage some important items.

The cause of the fire and total damages have yet to be ascertained.