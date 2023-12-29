Crucial to unite under one local umbrella – CM

PENAMPANG (Dec 29): It is time for Sabahans to unite under one local umbrella at the same time also safeguarding national interests, opined Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

Speaking to reporters at the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) Christmas celebrations here on Friday, Hajiji said the unification under one umbrella is crucial.

“Together, we should focus on the development of the state and its people. Let’s not get too caught up in politics to the point where we forget about the basic needs of our people,” Hajiji who is GRS chairman, said.

The Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan Rakyat) president said this when asked to comment on UPKO President Datuk Ewon Benedick’s statement on wanting to see the unification of large race-based parties in Sabah to include all parties in the state.

“That is the best suggestion; it’s time for us Sabahans to unite under one local umbrella while also safeguarding national interests, this is crucial,” Hajiji said.

Ewon made the statement on Tuesday after Sabah STAR and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) made a fresh political attempt to unify the ethnic Kadazandusun, Murut and Rungus communities by working together politically.

Meanwhile on the Christmas celebration, Hajiji said it reflects Sabah’s uniqueness adding, “it shows that despite our diversity, we unite for common interests and also for the multicultural people of Sabah.

“This is very good and reflects the unique and excellent harmony and unity we have in Sabah. And this practice is not new; we need to preserve it and pass it down to our future generations,” he said.

When asked for an update on the Nature Conservation Agreement (NCA) issue, the Chief Minister said that it is still in discussion as there are several technical issues that need to be fulfilled.

He said the deal will be implemented as Sabah will earn revenue from the effort.

The controversial NCA deal involves management of carbon credit sales of two million hectares of forest reserves for a period of 100 years.

Singapore-based company Hoch Standard Pte Ltd has been appointed to trade the idle carbon and realise its monetary values through science. The company will receive 30 per cent of the shared gross revenue.