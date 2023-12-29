Deputy IGP: More raids planned after cops identify over 10 undocumented migrant settlements nationwide

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 29): The Royal Police Malaysia (PDRM) has identified more than 10 undocumented migrant settlements across the country, deputy inspector-general of police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said today.

His comments come after a recent joint operation in Jalan Silang that focused on illegal businesses in the area allegedly run by foreigners.

Ayob Khan said that the police intend to focus on these undocumented migrant settlements next.

“We plan to conduct operations at undocumented migrant settlements. This will be ongoing and consistently carried out.

“We have identified the places in question but will only share their exact location at the last-minute because we are concerned this might be leaked,” he told the media after the handover of duties for the Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department (JPJKK) and Kuala Lumpur Police Academy (Pulapol) here, today.

Ayob Khan also said that the police will continue to execute integrated operations from time to time.

Today’s event at Pulapol saw the handover of duties for the Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department (JPJKK) director to Datuk Wan Hassan Wan Ahmad.

Wan Hassan is assuming the duties of Datuk Seri Aidi Ismail ahead of the latter’s official retirement on Jan 1.

Last Thursday, a total of 1,101 foreign nationals were detained for various Immigration offences under an integrated operation involving several enforcement agencies around Jalan Silang.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid said the operation was conducted by 1,138 personnel, including those from the General Operations Force (GOF) Central Brigade, Federal Reserve Unit, Customs Department, Immigration Department, and Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

He said the operation was aimed at curbing criminal activities around the area and the Kota Raya Complex, especially those involving foreign nationals. — Malay Mail