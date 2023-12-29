Driver killed in two-vehicle crash near Kanowit

SIBU (Dec 29): A 51-year-old driver of a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) was killed after being involved in a crash with a four-wheel-drive pickup truck (4WD) near Sungai Poi Bridge in Kanowit today.

According to Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Sibu Zone 4 chief Andy Alie, the deceased was identified as Jimmy Danggang from Sungai Ngemah, Kanowit.

Andy said that the driver of the 4WD from Sungai Melinau, Kapit, suffered minor injuries to his knee.

“A distress call was received at 5.42pm and a team of firefighters were rushed to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the firefighters did a size-up and found that there had been a road accident involving a MPV (Proton Ertiga) and a 4WD.

“The victim of the MPV was found to be in an unconscious state. Firefighters managed to remove the victim from the MPV without using tools because he was not stuck.

“He was then handed over to the medical personnel from the Ministry of Health, and was later confirmed that he had died at the scene,” said Andy.

He said the deceased’s body was handed to the police for further action.

After ensuring that the area was safe for other road users, the firefighters wrapped up the operation at 6.30pm.