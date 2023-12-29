Family of Kapit businessman James Chieng gives memorial gifts to 18 NGOs

KAPIT (Dec 29): The family of the late James Chieng presented memorial gifts to 18 non-governmental organisations here today.

The recipients of the donations were the Kapit Foochow Association, Kapit Foochow Youth wing, Kapit Foochow Women’s wing, Kapit Foochow Veteran’s Section, Kapit Foochow Funeral Arrangement Committee, Chung Hua Kindergarten, SJK Hock Lam, Kapit Chinese Women’s Association, Kapit Division Women’s Association, Kapit Chinese Chamber of Commerce, Kapit Music Society, Kapit Methodist Hock Ing Church, Kapit Bletih Basketball Association, Pertubuhan Kebudayaan dan Muzik Rainbow Kapit, Kapit Fellowship Liaison committee, Kapit Tai Chi Association, Tropical Rainforest Hash Club Kapit Chapter, and Kapit Town Neighbourhood Committee.

Chieng, 81, passed away on Wednesday at Kapit Hospital after he fell sick recently.

He operated Greenland Inn and was advisor to the Kapit Foochow Association, Kapit Division Women’s Association, and Kapit Chinese Women’s Association.

Following a funeral conducted by Rev Wong Chu Yin of Kapit Methodist Hock Ing Church, the cortege travelled to Nirvana Memorial Park, Jalan Oya, Sibu, where Chieng was laid to rest.

He is survived by widow Lee Choon Moi; son Gabriel Chieng; daughter-in-law Melati Wilfred Guyang; daughters Chieng Su Li, Chieng Su Lin, Chieng Su Hua, and Chieng Su Fang; as well as many grandchildren.