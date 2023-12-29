Fatimah: Dalat Waterfront set to become attraction after completion

SIBU (Dec 29): The Dalat Waterfront is set to become an added tourist attraction once it is completed, said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development said the construction of the waterfront is now entering its third phase.

“The waterfront will connect to SK Bernard, and this will be an added attraction for the locals to spend their leisure hours when completed,” she the Dalat assemblywoman.

Fatimah said Phases I and II, which involved the construction of an observation tower surrounded by reed trees, were completed.

She added that the purpose of coming up with the waterfront was to prevent soil erosion in the area, since over time strong currents had ripped off the riverbank, causing problems for the residents.

Fatimah also said the aim of the riverfront was to provide a venue for the local community to interact and a place to socialise regardless of race, religion or age.

“It is also a place very suitable for stage exhibitions, knowledge sharing, and talent development.

“It will also help improve the economy of the local community with various business activities conducted to mark the various festivities,” she said.