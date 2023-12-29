Fatimah: Serao Gallery to be built in Kpg Tanam in Dalat

SIBU (Dec 29): The Serao Gallery will be built in Kampung Tanam, Dalat, with an allocation of RM750,000 from the Rural Transformation Project (RTP) 2024.

Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said the gallery will be built on the site of an old school building.

“It will be another destination and attraction for tourists visiting Dalat,” she said at Kampung Tanam’s Christmas celebration held at the village’s multipurpose hall in Dalat on Wednesday.

Fatimah said part of the gallery will be used to house information about Serao, such as the manufacturing of local handicrafts, and another part will feature businesses and shops.

She said the area was chosen due to its close proximity to the sago pot houses, churches, and riverbanks.

“The landscape of Kampung Tanam and Dalat as a whole will change with the construction of the gallery.”

Adding on, Fatimah said some of the developments that will be implemented in Dalat in 2024 include those from the Rajang Delta Development Agency (RADDA).

Also present at the event include penghulus from Kampung Tanam Proper, Kampung Tanam Seberang, and Kampung Balan Josaphat Japan.