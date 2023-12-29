KPDN: Diesel supply in Sarawak restored

KUCHING (Dec 29): The supply of diesel in Sarawak has been restored, said the state Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN).

According to Sarawak KPDN chief enforcement officer Peter J. Berinus Agang, his officers have been mobilised to affected fueling stations across the state to check if the stations have indeed received the supplies accordingly.

“We are concerned about discrepancies in the information during disputes as the delivery needs to be coordinated due to logistic movements involving the entire Sarawak region,” he added.

On that note, KDPN urged people to purchase diesel only as needed at any petrol stations.

Sarawak had been facing diesel supply shortage since the beginning of this week, which had caused concern among diesel vehicle owners who are travelling during the holiday season.