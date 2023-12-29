Kuching family with spouse battling cancer needs aid

KUCHING (Dec 29): For 11 months now, Norhasimah has become her family’s sole breadwinner.

Her husband, Chew Fook Hin, 45, who has been diagnosed with parotid cancer since earlier in April this year, leaves her embroiled in a daily struggle to feed and clothe both herself and her children.

The couple used to own a home-based business, selling stationery to offices and schools, but had to close their business during the movement control. The couple later worked at a motorcycle workshop to make a living.

But both had stopped working ever since her husband started chemotherapy in November this year.

Every two weeks, Norhasimah has to accompany her husband to undergo therapy at the hospital. The therapy requires them to commute to the hospital five days in a row each week.

To keep up with bills, rent, and other household expenses, Norhasimah also sells homemade kuih (cakes) and does bundle sales to provide enough for their family.

Hope Place said they are supporting the family with food aid and milk powder for the younger children.

Still, the support could not help her cope with the rising cost of living.

The family also has to pay rent for the house where they now live in the People’s Housing Scheme (PPR) flat in Landeh.

With her two children below the age of five and bringing her husband to the hospital, Norhasimah has her hands full.

Thus, Hope Place is appealing to the public to help the family.

For more information, Hope Place or Persatuan Kebajikan Harapan Kuching (PKHK) can be reached at 082-505987. All donations are welcome, and receipts will be given upon request.