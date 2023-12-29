Loke: Managing differences among parties Unity Govt’s biggest challenge

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 29): The biggest challenge for the Unity Government is managing differences among the different parties and unifying all efforts towards the same goal, DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke said.

In a Facebook post today, Loke said that as a key leader of DAP and a member of the Cabinet, he is aware of this fact.

“Differences of opinion on certain issues will arise from time to time. This is natural in the political world and the democratic system. We need to remain calm in managing any situation and always adhere to the spirit of consensus.

“All government policies and important decisions can only be decided through discussions at Cabinet meetings, and consensus is reached by all parties that form the government today. No party can dominate another in any decision,” he said in his New Year 2024 message.

Loke, who is also the Transport Minister, said he firmly adheres to the principle of collective responsibility, while reiterating the stance and focus of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim: “2024 is all about economy! economy! economy!”.

Loke said he is determined to continue playing a constructive role in strengthening cooperation and the sustainability of the Unity Government and by contributing to the government’s performance in the relevant ministries.

He also reiterated DAP’s commitment to the role and responsibility of its party members in the government, ensuring political stability, fostering harmony among ethnic groups and for the wellbeing of the people.

Reflecting on the journey of the Unity Government throughout the year, Loke said various policies and directions taken, including the Madani Economy framework, the New Industrial Master Plan and the National Energy Transition Roadmap have been formulated and announced for implementation.

He said the investment climate is also becoming vibrant again, investor confidence in Malaysia’s economic future is increasing, foreign policies and Malaysia’s role on the international stage are more prominent and more attention is being paid by major powers.

Loke said under the Unity Government, bilateral relations with neighbouring countries in Asean and East Asia have been strengthened, contributing to more aggressive trade growth.

“All these indicators prove that the Unity Government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim can function well and effectively.

“The process of rebuilding the country is progressing smoothly, and with strong commitment, more government plans can be translated into integrated actions and fully implemented in 2024,” he said. – Bernama