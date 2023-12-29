Loke: Ngeh’s proposal to have non-Muslim experts in Syariah law committee a mistake

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 29): DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke today stressed that the proposal by Beruas MP Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham for the government to appoint non-Muslim legal experts into the special committee to study issues related to the competencies of state legislative assembly in enacting Islamic laws was a mistake and misunderstanding about the committee’s source of power.

Realising that the proposal could spark controversy as DAP would be seen trying to meddle in Islamic legal affairs, Loke asserted that this is entirely untrue because the party is committed to the principle of mutual respect and harmony among religions and ethnicities.

“The committee was established by the Malaysian National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI), chaired by the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, and aims to advise the council with suggestions to empower and elevate the jurisdictions of Syariah Courts.

“It should be emphasised that the establishment of this special committee is not determined by the Cabinet but by MKI, and they report directly to MKI. DAP respects the wisdom of His Royal Highness the Sultan of Selangor in making any decisions regarding MKI affairs,” he said in a statement today.

Loke said any proposals by the special committee involving legal amendments must be brought to the Cabinet for the usual process of legal enactments.

As such, Loke said non-Muslim communities need not worry about this matter because any legal amendments involving the rights of non-Muslims must be thoroughly discussed and finalised by the Cabinet before being brought to Parliament.

Yesterday, the media reported that Ngeh proposed the government appoint experts from the non-Muslim community to assist the special committee established earlier this month and to ensure that the non-Muslims’ views were considered before making any changes to the laws.

The proposal, however, was slammed by Umno secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, who said that there was no need for non-Muslim experts to be appointed to the special committee.

Meanwhile, Bangi Member of Parliament Syahredzan Johan through a post of X today, echoed Asyraf Wajdi’s sentiments, saying that he believed that the members of the special committee are experienced and competent in their respective fields, especially constitutional law, and would be able to conduct an objective study, going beyond considerations of their own ethnicity and religion.

“Furthermore, the committee’s suggestions or findings are not binding on the Cabinet, and I believe that all views and further engagement sessions will be conducted before any suggestions are accepted and implemented.

“Therefore, there is no reason to say that the views or suggestions presented to the government will be limited to one party,” he said, adding that all parties should give space to the committee to continue what has been entrusted to them to start addressing the issues that need to be fully resolved. – Bernama