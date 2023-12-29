Malaysia Airlines, Firefly offer festive season fixed fares for New Year

KUCHING (Dec 29): Malaysia Airlines alongside subsidiary Firefly will be having its festive season fixed fares capped at RM599 for base fare and one-way on economy for flights from Kuala Lumpur (operated by Malaysia Airlines) and Penang (operated by Firefly) to Sarawak and Sabah starting Jan 1, 2024

Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) in a statement said the capped fares are applicable from Kuala Lumpur (KUL) for travel three days before the festive date to Kota Kinabalu (BKI), Tawau (TWU), Sandakan (SDK), Labuan (LBU), Kuching (KCH), Miri (MYY), Sibu (SBW), and Bintulu (BTU) via Malaysia Airlines; and between Penang (PEN) to BKI and KCH via Firefly.

This was said following the announcement by the federal Ministry of Transport, where the government is subsidising fares during the festive periods.

The festive periods include Chinese New Year (Feb 7,8,9), Hari Raya Aidilfitri (April 7,8,9), Gawai and Kaamatan (To Sabah and Labuan – May 27, 28, 29; to Sarawak – May 29, 30, 31), and Christmas (Dec 22, 23, 24).

“We are appreciative of the government’s invaluable support in subsidising airfares to ensure that travellers can reunite with their loved ones with affordable fares.

“In line with this commitment, we will persist in striving to provide a superior travel experience tailored to meet the needs and preferences of our passengers on their journey back home,” said MAG chief commercial officer of airlines Dersenish Aresandiran.

In addition to the subsidised festive fares, Malaysia Airlines and Firefly will also be having a special promotion to ring in the New Year, available for purchase from Jan 9-22, 2024.

Malaysia Airlines’ will be offering fares starting from just RM79 all-in one-way to domestic destinations and from RM219 all-in one-way to international destinations for travel starting from Jan 9 to Nov 30 next year.

Travellers can also take advantage of Firefly’s enticing promotion during the same period starting from just RM69 for travel beginning Jan 9 to June 30, 2024.

“The promotion applies to all Firefly-operated routes, including those operated by its Boeing 737-800 aircraft, and customers can enjoy extra 10 per cent Bonus Enrich Points during the promotion period,” MAG said.