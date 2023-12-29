Malaysian Army hopes Lahad Datu camp will be completed soon

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 29): The Malaysian Army is hoping that the construction of the camp in Felda Sahabat, Lahad Datu will be completed soon so that the national security level, especially in the east coast of Sabah will be strengthened.

Chief of Army Gen Datuk Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan said the project, which was at the initial stage, would boost the capability and readiness to tackle current threats, and house Army personnel who are currently forced to rent accommodation outside.

“We hope (the camp) will be completed as soon as possible and it really will help settle the temporary housing issues faced by the 13th Brigade since its founding.

“When the camp is completed, it will house the 13th Brigade and organic units, along with family housing for personnel who serve in the brigade, including teams under the unit,” he told reporters at the army’s Open Day and Christmas Day celebrations at Kinabalu Hall, Lok Kawi Camp here today.

On Feb 10, then Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan had announced that an army camp would be built in Felda Sahabat costing RM646.15 million.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Hafizuddeain said his first visit to Sabah would allow him to observe things closely and to hold detailed discussions on army administration and logistics, including the implementaion of projects like the army family housing project in Lok Kawi Camp.

He also held a meeting with Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin at Istana Seri Kinabalu, and discussed matters including the army’s commitment to shore up defences, especially in Sabah.

“The Army will frequently boost its capability to defend the sovereignty and security stability in Sabah,” he added. – Bernama