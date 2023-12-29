Man fined RM1,000 for buying illicit lottery tickets in Kota Sentosa

KUCHING (Dec 29): A 29-year-old man was fined RM1,000 in default three weeks in jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today after he pleaded guilty to purchasing illegal lottery tickets last month.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali convicted Frederick John Kenedy on a charge under Section 9(1) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

The Section provides for a fine not exceeding RM5,000 or an imprisonment term that may extend to six months, or both, upon conviction.

Frederick committed the offence at a convenience store in Kota Sentosa here at 4.45pm on Oct 4, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, the police through Op Dadu raided the shop and arrested Frederick, who was suspected to be involved in illegal lottery activities.

During the raid, the police seized a mobile phone, a piece of paper with numbers, and RM100.

An expert later confirmed that the mobile phone was used to buy illegal lottery numbers.

Insp Nur Shafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted the case, while Frederick was unrepresented by legal counsel.