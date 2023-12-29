Man under remand for allegedly raping 15-year-old girl in Bau hotel

KUCHING (Dec 29): A male suspect is currently under remand until Jan 4 next year after he was arrested for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl at a hotel in Bau recently.

Bau police chief DSP Jawai Francis Kempas said the suspect was picked up by police around 1pm on Dec 27 in Lundu.

“We managed to arrest the suspect less than 24 hours after a police report was lodged by the victim,” Jawai said when contacted today.

She added the case is being investigated under Section 376 of the Penal Code for rape.

If found guilty, the suspect could face a maximum 20 years in prison and shall also be liable to caning.

On Dec 27, the victim lodged a report at the Bau District police headquarters at 12.47am claiming she had been raped.

In her report, the victim claimed she was raped by the suspect in a hotel in Bau.