Miri Hospital seeks patient’s next-of-kin

MIRI (Dec 29): Miri Hospital is seeking the family or relatives of a 64-year-old female patient, Lee Chui Hong, for discharge and patient care arrangements.

Her last known address was Taman Siang-Siang Miri, and records from the Medical Social Work Department (JKSP) indicated that she is not married but has family members and relatives around Miri.

Miri Hospital’s JKSP had made a home visit and tried to contact the patient’s family members through her information record but failed, the hospital said in a statement.

According to the records, her relatives had previously visited her at the hospital, but until now none have stepped forward to care for her.

The patient is now unable to communicate and this has made it difficult for the hospital to obtain further information from her.

Miri Hospital is appealing to her family members to come immediately to the hospital’s Women’s Orthopedic Ward to discuss matters related to the patient’s treatment and discharge.

They can also contact the Medical Social Work Department at 085-460633 during office hours (Monday to Friday).