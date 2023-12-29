MP assures development projects in Bintulu to proceed as promised

BINTULU (Dec 29): The development projects in Bintulu would continue as promised and would be implemented in stages, assured Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

The Bintulu MP said that despite the delays in some projects, he gave his word that the works would proceed and be completed gradually for the well-being of the people.

“It is undeniable that there is indeed a weakness in the administration of a country regardless of which party runs it, but this would be overcome to enable more development programmes to be implemented for the welfare of the people,” he said during the Christmas and New Year 2024 dinner party of the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) Bintulu and Jepak Longhouse Chieftains Association at a restaurant here recently.

Adding on, Tiong apologised to the people for all the difficulties endured by them in waiting for the completion of the projects promised to them, but he assured them that the government would give full commitment in gradually reviving the works.

“I admit that since heading the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry, I have rarely conducted activities to meet the residents of longhouses.

“I assure you all that once everything moves smoothly and in order, I will visit the longhouse communities here and communicate with them, listening to the voices of their hearts and addressing their complaints.

“May this initiative help build better communities for the future,” he added.

Jepak assemblyman Iskandar Turkee was among those present at the dinner.