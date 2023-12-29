Police identify more than 10 main illegal immigrant settlements

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 29): The police have identified more than 10 areas that have been turned into main ‘settlements’ for illegal immigrants in the country, according to Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay.

He said among the areas identified are in the Klang Valley, Johor, Kedah, and Kelantan.

“The police focus (for raids) from now on will be in areas involving premises controlled by foreigners, and integrated operations to curb the influx of these foreign nationals will be carried out consistently from time to time.

“However, the public needs to understand that sometimes we face constraints in terms of placement (at immigration detention depots), but we will continue to plan (operations) meticulously to curb these illegal immigrants.”

Ayob Khan said this to reporters after witnessing the handover of duties of Bukit Aman Director of the Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department (JPJKK) from Datuk Seri Aidi Ismail to his successor Datuk Wan Hassan Wan Ahmad at the Police Training Centre (Pulapol) here today.

On Dec 21, a total of 1,101 foreigners were hauled up for various immigration offences in an integrated operation involving nearly a battalion of officers and members from several enforcement agencies conducted around Jalan Silang here.

The operation was carried out to curb criminal activities in the area and the Kota Raya Complex, as well as to stem the influx of undocumented foreign nationals.

Meanwhile, Ayob Khan said that to suppress drug trafficking activities in the country, the police will begin hunting down leaders of the syndicate to be charged under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) and Section 130V of the Penal Code.

He said, prior to this, efforts were focused more on seizing the drugs, but after the recent operations in Sabah, the focus shifted to apprehending all members of the syndicate, including the leaders and masterminds.

“If not, it might take us a long time to resolve drug-related issues. So that’s why we are now more focused on busting the syndicate,” he said, emphasising that the police are still investigating the involvement of a VIP hiding behind a non-governmental organisation (NGO) in the case.

Last Monday, a drug syndicate leader, with the title ‘Datuk’, was among 10 men held in Sabah on suspicion of being involved in the biggest drug trafficking syndicate in the state, believed to have been active since 2015. – Bernama