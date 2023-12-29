PriceCatcher to the rescue

ARE you tired of spending too much money on necessary items and groceries? Are you searching for a more intelligent approach to shopping? Search no more! PriceCatcher is here to transform your shopping experience and enable you to make wise decisions with your earned money.

Remember to make more informed decisions about where to shop for your needs by comparing and organising the prices of products at different nearby stores, sorting them from the least expensive to the most expensive.

This practice allows you to have a comprehensive understanding of the market and make choices based on affordability and value for money.

With this information, you can strategically plan your shopping trips and potentially save money by opting for stores that offer competitive prices.

By taking the time to identify and rank the prices of products, you empower yourself with the knowledge necessary to make smart purchasing decisions and maximise your shopping experience.

What if an app can do all of that for you? It’s PriceCatcher! Say goodbye to expensive impulse purchases and hello to a more intelligent approach to shopping.

PriceCatcher isn’t just any ordinary app; it serves as your shopping companion and reliable advisor when it comes to making well-informed buying choices. PriceCatcher provides a user-friendly interface that shows prices from nearby stores, arranged from the lowest to the highest, enabling you to make smarter shopping decisions, and guaranteeing that you obtain the most favorable bargains for your everyday essentials.

Whether you’re in need of fresh groceries, household items, or baby supplies, PriceCatcher has got you covered.

With this feature, you can bid farewell to expensive products and embrace intelligent shopping.

If you find yourself in need of creating a comprehensive grocery list and also wish to discover the most convenient route to your preferred store, look no further than PriceCatcher’s MyGrocer view.

This exceptional feature not only allows you to effortlessly compile a shopping list but also seamlessly integrates with popular navigation apps like Google Maps and Waze, thus revolutionising your entire shopping experience by making it significantly more efficient and hassle-free.

In order to effectively prepare for your shopping trip, it is important to conduct thorough research beforehand. Before heading to the store, take the time to carefully examine and compare prices for the items that you need. By doing so, you will be able to identify which stores offer the most advantageous prices for the specific items you have selected.

Furthermore, it is crucial to consider factors such as quality, customer reviews, and additional perks or discounts that each store may offer. By evaluating these aspects, you can determine the overall cost of your shopping trip and ultimately identify the stores that align best with your requirements and preferences.

Have you ever come across an incredible deal that you just couldn’t keep to yourself and wanted to tell your loved ones about it? With PriceCatcher, you can easily share the results of your search on popular social media platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook. Spread the word and let your family and friends also enjoy the benefits of these amazing savings!

You also are up to date and informed about market prices for your daily essentials with PriceCatcher, which will keep you updated on reasonable prices and prevent you from overpaying for your necessities.

The guiding principle of PriceCatcher is simple yet powerful: “Bandingkan Harga, Baru Beli”. This approach ensures that you consistently opt for the most economically advantageous choices when engaging in retail therapy.

By diligently assessing and contrasting prices, you are equipped to make informed and cost-effective decisions, ultimately maximising your shopping experience.

PriceCatcher, developed by the Ministry in 2017, is an app you can rely on to make well-informed shopping choices. Its purpose is to assist you by comparing prices at local stores. To begin, you can easily download the PriceCatcher application free from Google Playstore, Apple App Store, or Huawei Gallery.

The categories of fresh and dry goods, which include Wet Markets, Hypermarkets, and Supermarkets, are updated daily, with the exception of public holidays. Packaged goods and baby products are updated on a weekly basis. Cleaning products and beverages receive updates on a monthly basis.

Prices for Mini Markets and Convenience Stores are monitored both weekly and monthly. Prices in Wet Markets are updated before 9.30am, whereas prices in Hypermarkets/Supermarkets are updated before 12 noon.

PriceCatcher is for everyone who wishes to reduce their shopping expenditure. Regardless of whether you live in an urban or rural setting, PriceCatcher grants you access to valuable information and choices that will enable you to make intelligent shopping choices. Using the app, you can view nearby stores based on your current location, with a 10km radius for Peninsular Malaysia and Labuan, and a 20km radius for Sabah and Sarawak.

It is important to note that PriceCatcher relies on internet connectivity, so a stable internet connection is necessary for the app to function smoothly.

While PriceCatcher enables you to make well-informed shopping choices, it is crucial to acknowledge that the prices shown are susceptible to modifications implemented by the sellers. These prices depict the state during the monitoring conducted by Price Monitoring Officers.

The Ministry bears no responsibility for any price alterations that transpire prior to or following the monitoring process.

If you come across unethical behavior by merchants or have any other concerns, you can make an effort to contact the Ministry via WhatsApp: 019-279 4317 or 019-848 8000, use the electronic complaint portal e-aduan.kpdn.gov.my, or call the hotline at 1-800-886-800.

You can even send an email to [email protected] or the easiest way is to download the Ez ADU KPDN app to file complaints efficiently.

When you choose to utilize PriceCatcher, shopping with a heightened level of intelligence and awareness. Take charge of your shopping experience and empower yourself to make wise and informed decisions when it comes to your purchases.

Begin your journey towards saving money today by simply downloading PriceCatcher, and in doing so, you will not only be benefiting your financial resources but your wallet will thank you.