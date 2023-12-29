Sibu Jaya water supply issues on Dec 27 due to burnt main switchboard

SIBU (Dec 29): Water supply issues in Sibu Jaya on Dec 27 were due to an electrical fault at the raw water intake, which resulted in a burnt main switchboard (MSB) panel.

In a statement, the Sibu Water Board (SWB) said immediate action was initiated.

“On Dec 27 at 4.50pm, the raw water intake encountered an electrical technical problem, resulting in the burning of the MSB panel.

“This unfortunate incident led to a cessation of raw water pumping to the Salim Treatment Plant, necessitating immediate action to prevent a sudden and drastic decline in the Salim Treatment Plant Reservoir’s water level.

“In response, the board took crucial steps to control both water-pumping from the Salim Treatment Plant and all booster stations. Regrettably, some areas experienced low water pressure, impacting the water supply in Sibu Jaya,” said SWB.

It said the situation was rectified by restoring the raw water intake, allowing the Salim Treatment Plant to resume treatment operations by 11pm on Dec 27.

SWB said initial operations involved minimum pumping to rebuild the treated water reservoir level, with full normalisation achieved by 6.15am on Dec 28.

Furthermore, a trunk main burst of a 450mm Mild Steel Pipe in front of Petronas station at Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman was reported on Oct 25.

Although repair works commenced on Oct 26, they were postponed due to adverse ground conditions.

“Consequently, the board has decided to implement a pipeline diversion, scheduled for completion in the first week of January 2024, ensuring the full recovery of water supply in Sibu Jaya.

“During this period, the board has been actively dispatching water tankers to provide water to affected areas, especially those at higher elevations and endpoints of the pipelines.

“The board values the understanding of the community and seeks cooperation in conserving water through prudent usage during this period,” said SWB.

Water tankers will remain on standby to promptly respond to any further water supply needs, said the board.

For real-time updates, check SWB’s official social media platforms on Facebook, Twitter, and Telegram.

SWB said any concerns or issues related to water supply can be reported through its dedicated hotline on 013-8106311.

“We appreciate the community’s patience and cooperation as we work diligently to resolve these challenges and restore normalcy to the water supply system in Sibu Jaya,” added SWB.