Singkawang man jailed for dealing with gaming machine in Siburan

KUCHING (Dec 29): The Magistrates’ Court here today jailed an Indonesian man for four months for dealing with a gaming machine.

Abu Rizal Bakri, 31, from Singkawang pleaded guilty before Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali after a charge framed under Section 4B(a) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 was read to him by a court interpreter.

The Section carries a fine of between RM10,000 and RM100,000 for each gambling machine seized, and a jail term of not more than five years, upon conviction.

He committed the offence in a shop at Jalan Beratok, Siburan at 4.17pm on Dec 19, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, police through Op Dadu raided the shop and apprehended Abu, who was suspected of engaging in online gaming activities using a mobile phone at the premises.

Police also seized RM229, a mobile printer, a piece of paper with an illegal gaming ID and password, and a mobile phone, which an expert later confirmed had been used as a gambling machine.

Insp Nur Shafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted the case, while Abu was unrepresented by legal counsel.