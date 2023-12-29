SUPP Dudong chief demands MPs to make full disclosure of annual grant spending

SIBU (Dec 29): Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) Dudong chairman Wong Ching Yong has called on two DAP MPs here to make a full disclosure of their Unity Government’s annual grant spent throughout the year.

He said this after Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii had revealed on Facebook of receiving an annual grant amounting to RM4.2 million, of which 64 per cent had been spent on education.

Wong claimed that the revelation by Yii had confirmed that each Unity Government MPs received RM4.2 million in annual grant this year.

“It is therefore fair to say that Lanang MP (Alice Lau) and Sibu MP (Oscar Ling) would also have received RM4.2 million grant (each) from the Unity Government.

“People in Sibu have the right to demand that two MPs from Sibu make a full disclosure as per Bandar Kuching MP (Yii) on how the RM4.2 million allocation had been spent in 2023,” he said.

He was speaking at the Christmas and New Year gathering organised by SUPP Nangka Branch here tonight.

“YB Bandar Kuching spent 64 per cent of the grant on education but based on his FB information, Chinese independent schools were missed out.

“Many people would like to know how much YB Alice Lau had spent on education in Lanang Constituency,” said Wong.

Towards this end, he asked if Lau had channelled any funding for the hostel of Citizen Middle School (CMS), which is one of the Chinese Independent Schools that was destroyed by fire on Oct 23, 2020.

“Did YB Alice Lau grant any funding to CMS? If so, how much?

“If YB Alice Lau were to obtain RM4.2 million allocation in 2024, the people of Lanang especially the voters in Yung Shing and Sungai Nibong polling stations are hopeful that she will also grant RM500,000 to CMS,” he said.