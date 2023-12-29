S’wak teachers union: Free tertiary education to benefit students from low-income group

KUCHING (Dec 29): Sarawak’s plan to introduce free tertiary education for its people would provide an opportunity for students from low-income families to transform the lives of families and communities, said an educationist.

In praising the Sarawak government for its bold move to initiate such a policy, Sarawak Bumiputera Teachers Union (KGBS) president Zulkiflee Sebli said that the policy would serve as an alternative avenue for Sarawakian students from poor families who may not able to further their studies at a higher level due to financial constraints.

He also opined that this will allow all Sarawakian students to pursue studies regardless of their ethnic background.

“We certainly welcome the policy of free education. This free education should be given to the natives of Sarawak. One of them, either their father or mother, must be a Sarawakian.

“It is important to ensure that only those who should receive this free education do so. We know that the cost of higher education is very high and becomes a burden for families who are less privileged,” he said to The Borneo Post when contacted.

Zulkiflee added that the limitation on students’ admission to public universities had left many Sarawakians with no options other than pursuing their studies in private institutions, which cost them even more.

He said this caused parents, especially those who could not afford to cover their children’s studies, to resort to other kinds of ways, such as mortgaging their assets and belongings, just for the sake of their children’s future.

“Many times we hear that parents are struggling and mortgaging to cover their children’s studies. Not to mention our doctoral studies, which cost hundreds of thousands and even millions of ringgit,” he said, adding that the private sector should also contribute towards human capital development in Sarawak, especially by supporting the financing.

He said while Sarawak is doing its best to develop its talents, the only way to ensure the success of this policy is the Sarawakians themselves, especially the community’s support.

“The state government has provided students with various incentives and initiatives to help motivate them to further their studies.

“But it is up to the students’ families themselves whether they have the determination to send their children to school.

“KGBS hopes that this policy can be implemented soon. This would be the first step in helping our young generation,” he added.