Tourism minister strives to engage with longhouse folks

BINTULU (Dec 29): Bintulu MP Dato Seri Tiong King Sing will make good use of the time available to visit the longhouse community and communicate with them to hear their plight and concerns.

“I admit, since I became the head of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac), I rarely roll out activities to visit the longhouse residents. I’m sorry.

“However, since the work of the ministry (Motac) is becoming smoother and more orderly, I will take this golden opportunity and use the time available to visit the longhouse community, meet, and communicate while listening to their voices and grievances,” Tiong said in a Facebook post yesterday.

The Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture was commenting on the Christmas and New Year celebration dinner on Wednesday night, organised by Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) Bintulu in collaboration with Persatuan Tuai Rumah Jepak.

Tiong also spoke on the recent Jepak by-election.

He did not rule out that there are still lacks in the administration that cause delays in some development projects.

“We apologise for any inconvenience. However, you don’t have to worry; we will give our full commitment and restart the related development projects in stages.”