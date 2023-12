KUCHING (Dec 29): Two young girls were found by the public unattended behind an abandoned building near a supermarket in Kota Sentosa today.

It is reported that the two children, likely to be sisters, have been handed over to the Kota Sentosa police.

The elder girl has shoulder-length hair and a birthmark on the right side of her forehead.

Those with information about the girl are urged to go to the Kota Sentosa police station.

The police have been contacted for more information.

MORE TO COME