Two men killed, woman and baby injured in Papar lorry-car collision

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 29): Two men were killed while a woman and her baby were injured when the car they were travelling in collided with a three-tonne lorry at Batu 16, Jalan Kimanis-Keningau at around midnight on Friday.

Sabah Fire and Rescue Department Operations Division assistant director Hamsa Isnurdin said Mohd Izuddin Abu Hasan, 32, and Mohd Kasim Labadillah, 33, were confirmed dead at the scene by medical officers.

He said no information had been obtained regarding the identity of the woman and her baby as they had been taken to the hospital before the fire and rescue team arrived at the scene.

“The woman and her baby were rescued from the car by members of the public and sent to the hospital by ambulance. Our team then extricated the bodies of the victims (from the car) using special equipment.

“The 35-year-old lorry driver and his 31-year-old passenger were not hurt. The operation ended at 3.15am,” he said in a statement on Friday.

Papar District Police Chief Superintendent Kamaruddin Ambo Sakka said the two victims who were confirmed dead at the scene of the incident were the driver and front passenger of the car.

According to Kamaruddin, preliminary investigation found that the car was heading from Kota Kinabalu to Keningau, while the lorry was going down the hill from the opposite direction.

“Upon arriving at the scene of the incident, the car driver is believed to have failed to control the wheel and entered the opposite lane before colliding with the lorry.

“As a result of the accident, the driver and front passenger of the car died at the scene,” he said on Friday.

He added the injured victims were sent to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Kamaruddin said the accident was caused by the negligence of the car driver who failed to control his vehicle properly until it entered the opposite lane.

“Further investigations are still being conducted under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said.