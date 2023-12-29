Winners of Sibu photography contest walk away with cash prizes

SIBU (Dec 29): A total of 134 participants took part in Sarawak Riverine Photography Contest 2023 organised by the Photographic Society of Sibu, Sarawak.

The contest is divided into five sections, among which are Culture, Nature, Adventure, Food, and Festival categories.

Ling Sie Huong was the winner of the Culture category, bagging RM3,000 and a certificate. Leong Heng Tak and Hii Yii Kuong, in second and third place, brought home RM2,000 and RM1,000, respectively, along with a certificate.

Mak Sen Fatt won the Adventure category and received RM3,000 and a certificate. Priscilla Simba Daniel and Koh Ung Leong placed second and third, respectively, and received RM2,000 and RM1,000 along with a certificate.

John Lai Teck was in first place in the Nature category, bagging RM3,000 and a certificate. Kelvin Pudun Dennis and Betty Lau Bik Hwang, in second and third place, respectively, received RM2,000 and RM1,000 along with a certificate.

In the Food category, Foo Tai Ling emerged first with RM3,000 and a certificate, while Noralina Abdullah and Ling Sie Huong secured the second and third places with RM2,000 and RM1,000, respectively, and a certificate.

Meanwhile, Tiong Chung Ting won the Festival category, taking home RM3,000 and a certificate. Hashim Mahrin and Kelvin Pudun Dennis placed second and third, respectively, receiving RM2,000 and RM1,000 along with a certificate.

The prize-giving ceremony was officiated by Bukit Assek assemblyman, Joseph Chieng.

Chieng said that this year’s competition has been an extraordinary journey, bringing together 134 enthusiastic participants from various parts of Malaysia.

“It is particularly heartening to observe that a significant portion of these participants proudly hail from Sarawak, expressing their profound affection for our state through the lens of their cameras.

“The photographs submitted reflect not only artistic skill but also a shared appreciation for the cultural, environmental, and historical significance of our rivers. Through the lens of these talented individuals, we witness the stories of our communities, the beauty of our landscapes, and the importance of preserving our natural heritage,” he said.

Also present was the president of the Photographic Society of Sibu, Peter Lee.