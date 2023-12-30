Abd Karim: Proposed PSB-PDP merger needs to be brought to GPS chairman first

KUCHING (Dec 30): The proposed merger of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) needs to be presented to the chairman of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) first, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamah.

Abdul Karim, who is Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) deputy president, said any decisions regarding the matter must be made after discussion with the chairman, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, and not done individually.

“I am aware of the proposed merger. There is only one thing — PDP is also part of the GPS coalition. If we are in any coalition, we need to inform the chairman first and the members within it.

“This way, the spirit of understanding and unity within GPS will be stronger,” he said when met by reporters at the 2024 New Year’s Celebration stage here on Friday night.

On the other hand, he described PSB’s desire to join PDP as a reflection of Sarawak’s unity.

“In my view, this (merger) signifies unity. When the people of Sarawak unite, whether through political parties or other means, we welcome it,” he said.

Previously, it was reported that PSB deputy president I Dr Johnical Rayong Ngipa said PSB is expected to be dissolved before Chinese New Year, and its members are to join the PDP bloc.

However, Abang Johari stated GPS has not approved the proposed merger as the matter was not discussed among its top brass yet.

PDP recently declared their readiness to accept PSB with the condition that it does not violate the Anti-Party Hopping Law.