Call made on SMC to address frequent flooding at Jln Sg Merah

SIBU (Dec 30): A call has been made on Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) to upgrade the drainage at Jalan Sungei Merah here, which would be hit by floods each time it rains heavily and this would cause severe traffic congestion.

In stating this, Sibu MP Oscar Ling said the poor drainage brought ‘headaches and sleepless nights’ to the residents in the area, more so in view of the current rainy season.

“With schools reopening this Jan 2, the traffic problem is bound to worsen unless a solution could be found,” he said in a statement.

According to the parliamentarian, the rising number of residential areas in Ulu Sungei Merah has resulted in more vehicles on the road.

“Unfortunately, the construction of the infrastructure at the area is not in tandem with the increasing population. As a result, this has created terrible traffic jams during school and working hours.”

In this regard, Ling called upon the relevant departments and agencies to carry out the necessary infrastructure upgrade to resolve the matter ‘once and for all’.

“Ask any resident staying in Ulu Sungei Merah and they would tell you that the frequent traffic jams are taking a heavy toll on their mental health,” he added.