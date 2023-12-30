Council looks forward to improving Miri City in 2024

MIRI (Dec 30): Miri City Council (MCC) is looking forward to making Miri a more vibrant city and actively improving its economy in 2024.

Mayor Adam Yii told reporters after MCC’s full council meeting yesterday that, looking back, 2023 has been an eventful year for Miri and the city council.

“We have had several successful events, like the Miri City Christmas Parade, Kuala Baram Cycling Race, and an automobile exhibition show that brought in close to 400 cars.

“We also had food events like the Taste of Borneo 2.0, which was very successful and has pledged support to the organiser to make it a yearly event. We also take pride in being an international city this year, and the council has taken initiative by inviting guests from friendly cities to join us in celebrating Miri City Day.

We certainly will work hard on having these and many more events in the year to come to boost Miri’s reputation as a tourism and international city,” he said.

Yii also added that beginning next year, MCC wants to make the council plastic-free, and that an official would be appointed to oversee this process.

“That being said, we will not be using plastic for our food and snacks during MCC’s full council meeting. We want to focus more on setting an example for a plastic-free environment. Therefore, once we have found a good replacement for plastic, we may introduce it to the local community,” said Yii.