Fadillah assures GPS’s support to Unity Govt amidst Dubai Move rumour

KUCHING (Dec 30): Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof has assured that the Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) support of the Unity Government remains unperturbed, amidst the Dubai Move rumour.

Fadillah, who is Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) senior vice-president, a component of GPS, also said he had never heard of the Dubai Move, which was an attempt to overthrow the Unity Government.

He added that GPS MPs have no time to entertain political drama as “the main priority now is to put Malaysia’s economy back on the right track.”

“I don’t know. What is certain is that GPS has repeated many times that our priority is to have a stable and strong government.

“We want to focus all energy on economic recovery and serve the well-being of the people,” he told The Borneo Post when asked to comment on the Dubai Move.

The Dubai Move allegation was speculated as another plot to topple the current administration headed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The move surfaced as some opposition leaders had met certain quarters from government officials during their recent vacation in the capital city of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

It was claimed that the meeting took place to discuss and assign specific tasks to ‘agents’ responsible for identifying MPs who might switch support to the opposition through inducements, solely to establish a backdoor government.

It was also claimed that the PBB was offered the Prime Minister post alongside with a greater autonomy up to 20 per cent oil revenue royalties to Sarawak.